Ericsson joined the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) to help drive a goal of creating a global direct-to-device (D2D) ecosystem for connecting satellite services to mobile devices.

The MSSA launched in February with founding members Viasat, Terrestar Solutions, Ligado Networks, Omnispace and Al Yah Satellite Communications. Its website currently lists 13 members.

It is seeking to use more than 100MHz of L-band and S-band spectrum already allocated and licensed for mobile satellite services (MSS).

The MSSA states linking the satellite operator sector with the telecom industry and using 3GPP mobile standards, it “can drive and promote new initiatives to support MSS-based services”.

With mobile networks currently cover less than 40 per cent of Earth’s land surface or under 12 per cent of the globe, Ericsson stated it recognised the growing interest in 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN).

MSSA added it wants to promote 5G NTN to extend coverage through satellites, allowing conventional 5G devices such as smartphones to maintain service even when moving from areas that have cell coverage to ones that do not.

Freddie Sodergren, head of technology and strategy at Ericsson’s business area Networks, stated “integrating NTN with land-based cellular networks has the potential to enhance mobile coverage and reliable connections globally”.

The association previously noted mobile satellite services’ use of licensed spectrum enables space networks to immediately offer narrowband IoT services.

In addition to mobile broadband, the association stated D2D can expand connectivity across multiple verticals including government, agriculture, and automotive.