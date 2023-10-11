Ericsson announced forthcoming changes to its high-level management, including the appointment of its North East Asia head Chris Houghton (pictured) as COO with a search for a successor for his regional role underway.

As COO, Ericsson stated Houghton will focus on cross-company initiatives including an ongoing cost efficiency strategy. The executive will remain in his current role until a successor has been appointed with his new position starting in November.

Houghton has been with Ericsson for 35 years, during which he had held various other leadership positions including head of UK and Ireland and head of region for India.

Ericsson also named Asa Tamsons, currently head of business area technologies and new business, as head of its enterprise wireless solutions segment from the start of November. Tamsons will replace George Mulhern, who will stay on as an advisor until retirement in 2024.

Tamsons has been in her current role since April 2018. Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm noted the department led by Tamsons “has reached profitability” during her tenure, adding in the new role she would “head another very important business area … and drive growth and profitability improvements”.

Further, Ericsson announced head of market of Southeast Asia, Oceania and India Nunzio Mirtillo would retire next year. Mirtillo’s history with Ericsson dates back to 2006, and the search for his successor is already in process.