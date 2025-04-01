LIVE FROM HANNOVER MESSE 2025, GERMANY: Schneider Electric CEO Olivier Blum (pictured, centre) struck a positive tone about the prospects of his company and industrial players despite global geopolitical issues, pointing to trends around energy transition and adoption of digital and AI technologies.

Speaking at the company’s press conference, the chief highlighted the high priority given to energy-related policies across the globe, and an expectation digital and AI would boost the case for further electrification of industry.

“There are plenty of reasons to see the dark side of the world and to be concerned by what’s happening,” Blum said. “Geopolitics is creating a lot of fragmentation in the world”.

However, the executive said he is optimistic given the “exciting” trends expected to bring benefits for business.

Noting further electrification was becoming “more and more important”, he said traditional technology here “will not be good enough to create the efficiency we need to generate in our industry”, backing “digital amplified by AI” as a “game changer on top of electrification”.

During the event, a number of the company’s executives pointed to a need for increased energy efficiency from industrial players, noting the rising cost of power and cutting usage as part of drives to meet sustainability goals.

While voicing optimism on the future, Blum noted Europe’s manufacturers should also be proud of their adoption of advanced technologies so far, citing progress on electrification, digital and automation in recent years.

Evaluating advances towards achieving Industry 4.0, the executive said it was impressive how players on the continent had embraced technology to solve issues, alongside improving sustainability of their operations and efficiency.

However, he noted there was still room for further advances and opportunities to move faster on deployments.