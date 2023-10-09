UAE operator e& lauded what it claimed as a world first deployment of mmWave 5G covering more than 10 kilometres, as it highlighted the potential of the range to support fixed wireless access (FWA) and industrial applications over private networks.

In a statement, e& explained the pilot used the 26Ghz band and delivered high speeds. The test forms part of a push to address demand for mobile networks capable of delivering large amounts of data reliably and securely.

The operator claimed its test demonstrated the network’s ability to uplink heavy video and real-time data transfer with faster speed and lower latency, supporting “industries operating over vast areas”.

Alongside citing opportunities for FWA, the operator highlighted the potential of private networks using the frequencies across various industry verticals, citing healthcare, manufacturing and public safety.

SVP for access network development at etisalat by e& Marwan Bin Shakar indicated its work in this area reflects a “commitment to unleashing the full potential of 5G”, particularly at a time when the demand for data “has increased exponentially.”