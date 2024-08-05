Chinese operator China Broadnet reached half its target of signing up 50 million 5G subscribers in three years, racking up 25.2 million subs at end-June, data from the National Radio and Television Administration showed.

In June 2023, the state-owned national cable TV operator set the 50 million goal after racking up 13 million 5G users. Soon after, it revealed 5G coverage using 700MHz spectrum reached all townships nationwide.

Rival China Mobile ended June with 514 million 5G network customers. Nearly five years after launching 5G services, the operator continued to add users at a brisk pace, picking up 26.6 million in H1.

It stopped reporting 5G package customers in December 2023.

China Telecom and China Unicom closed H1 with 336 million and 276 million 5G package subs, up 17.9 million and 16.6 million, respectively.