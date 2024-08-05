Australia operator TPG Telecom confirmed it restarted talks with Vocus Group over the potential sale of its fibre assets, nine months after negotiations broke down on a AUD6.3 billion ($4.1 billion) deal.

In stock market filing, TPG noted the two companies started non-exclusive discussions, as it continues “assessing value-optimising alternatives for its fixed infrastructure assets” as part of a strategic review.

The operator cautioned discussions with Vocus Group last year did not lead to a transaction, with “no certainty a transaction will eventuate from the current discussions”.

The Australia-based fibre company launched a bid in August 2023 to acquire parts of TPG Telecom’s Enterprise, Government and Wholesale assets.

Vocus Group is backed by Macquarie and pension fund Aware Super.

TPG is the third-largest mobile player in Australia with 5.5 million subscribers at end-June, behind Telstra with 17.7 million and Optus with 10.6 million, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.