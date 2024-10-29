Apple released iOS 18.1, its latest update for newer iPhones that includes the first public version of its long awaited AI-based Apple Intelligence software.

The first wave of Apple Intelligence is a critical crossroad for the iPhone manufacturer as it seeks to catch up to AI enabled devices by Google and Samsung.

Apple teased the AI software tools during a September unveiling of its iPhone 16 smartphones, but noted Apple Intelligence will roll-out in phases.

It is now available through a software update on all iPhone 16 models and the iPhone 15 Pro. It also works on older Macs and iPads equipped with its M1 chip or newer.

With iOS 18.1, macOS 15.1, and iPadOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence is available in the US.

Apple CEO Tim Cook stated “Apple Intelligence is generative AI in a way that only Apple can deliver, and we’re incredibly excited about its ability to enrich our users’ lives”.

The first iteration includes writing tools that can proofread or rewrite text, write summaries or create lists of key points.

It also features the ability remove unwanted objects from photos as well as a capability to search old photos by describing the content.

Apple Intelligence can summarise stack notifications such as chats or news alerts into a single message.

The software creates an edge-lit glow on iPhones whenever Siri is used and the ability to double tap the home indicator to type to Siri instead of using voice commands.

Apple stated Siri’s new features include the ability to better understand garbled words in a command as well as a feature that maintains context from one message to the next.

Apple stated additional AI features and tools will be available in the next software update scheduled to release in December.

iMac update

Apple updated iMac with its M4 chip. The new iMac includes an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. The entry-level model costs $1,299 with two Thunderbolt USB-C 4 ports, while the higher-end models start at $1,499 and have four ports.

It stated the M4 chip is up to 1.7x faster for daily productivity, and up to 2.1x faster across heavy workflows, such as photo editing and gaming, compared to an iMac with the M1chip.