Satellite service provider Globalstar agreed a CAD1.1 billion ($767.1 million) contract extension with MDA Space to broaden its low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation.

The Canadian space technology company will manufacture more than 50 advanced digital satellites for Globalstar.

Globalstar is building second-generation direct-to-device (D2) constellation for use by Apple.

MDA Space will add approximately CAD750 million to its backlog in the current quarter.

It stated it booked CAD350 million when the deal was first struck in 2023.

MDA Space CEO Mike Greenley stated it is moving full speed ahead on the programme”, now the full contract is in place.

TMF Associates analyst Tim Farrar recently told Mobile World Live T-Mobile US and SpaceX launched a public beta test of a D2D service to “front run whatever Apple has planned” for its new constellation.