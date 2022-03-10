 Zain, HTC to bring metaverse to the Middle East - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Zain, HTC to bring metaverse to the Middle East

10 MAR 2022

Zain Group agreed a distribution deal with HTC Vive to bring the device maker’s VR portfolio to the Middle East region, as part of a wider play around enabling access to the metaverse.

The operator explained it would make Vive devices available to its customers through its e-commerce platforms, in addition to a range of partners’ physical and online stores.

In addition to distribution, Zain stated the Vive ecosystem and Viveport content platform will be marketed by its e-sports division and operator units across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan.

The partnership is deepened by Zain offering subscribers a Viveport service through its internal billing, with packages available through tariff bundles.

Metaverse
Clearly, the agreement also has the long-term goal of tapping into the much-hyped metaverse.

The duo stated it “will take both companies one step closer in bringing the metaverse to their customers”, while providing an unmatched experience on premium VR devices in the Middle East.

Malek Hammoud, chief investment and digital officer at Zain, said the partnership with HTC would “herald” the operator’s entry into the metaverse and add to its digital experience play across the region.

Zain added it would look to expand the relationship and availability of the devices across other markets in the future.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

