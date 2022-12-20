 Xiaomi to cut workforce by up to 15% - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi to cut workforce by up to 15%

20 DEC 2022

A week after unveiling its latest flagship series Chinese vendor Xiaomi prepared to trim its workforce of more than 32,000 in China, as global and local demand for smartphones remains weak.

South China Morning Post, citing mainland sources, reported the vendor sent staff across multiple departments redundancy notices, with the cuts to reduce its payroll by up to 15 per cent.

The vendor’s smartphone revenue in Q3 fell 11 per cent year-on-year to CNY42.5 billion ($6.1 billion), with shipments declining 8.4 per cent to 40.2 million units. It booked a net loss of CNY1.5 billion, down from a profit of CNY788.6 million a year earlier.

Xiaomi was hit by anaemic domestic consumer demand due in part to widespread Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions in China, which also caused supply chain disruptions.

Globally, Q3 shipments across the industry decreased 9.2 per cent year-on-year to 297.2 million, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of annual decline, Strategy Analytics reported. China’s smartphone sales in the quarter fell 12.4 per cent from a year earlier, its sixth consecutive quarterly decline, data from Counterpoint Research showed.

IDC predicted in early December worldwide shipments in 2022 would decline 9.1 per cent to 1.2 billion units.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi feels effects of waning smartphone demand

Apple, Samsung top Ookla speed tests in US, UK

Vietnam smartphone shipments grow
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association