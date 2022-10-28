 Strategy Analytics cautious on Q4 smartphone demand - Mobile World Live
Home

Strategy Analytics cautious on Q4 smartphone demand

28 OCT 2022

Strategy Analytics warned a downturn in smartphone shipments was unlikely to abate in the final quarter of the year, after another period of declines in Q3 caused by the rocky geopolitical and economic landscape.

The research company placed Q3 shipments at 297.2 million, down 9.2 per cent year-on-year, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of annual decline.

In addition to political and economic factors, Strategy Analytics noted energy shortages, rising prices “exchange rate volatility” and Covid-19 (coronavirus) disruption as factors in the decline, tipping these to continue hampering shipments in the current period.

Senior director Linda Sui highlighted Apple as somewhat bucking the trend, with shipments growth of 6.4 per cent to an estimated 48.5 million units making it the vendor’s best Q3 since 2010.

The research company estimated Samsung maintained top spot despite a 7.1 per cent drop in shipments to 64.4 million, with director Woody Oh citing the South Korean vendor’s range of low-cost models along with its latest foldable devices as drivers.

Xiaomi ranked third on an estimated 40.5 million units, an 8 per cent decline but enough to see it outperform its rival Chinese vendors

Oppo held fourth spot, with shipments falling 20.1 per cent to 29.4 million, while Vivo’s number was down 20.5 per cent to 26.7 million.

Author

Hana Anandira

Hana Anandira

Read more

