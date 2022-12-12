 Xiaomi continues camera focus for latest flagship - Mobile World Live
Home

Xiaomi continues camera focus for latest flagship

12 DEC 2022

Xiaomi unveiled its latest flagship series at a launch event in China, the vendor’s second batch of devices marketed as using technology from camera specialist Leica.

The smartphone manufacturer signed a deal with the well-known camera brand earlier this year and subsequently heavily promoted its use of photography software and hardware supplied by its partner, a theme continued with its new Xiaomi 13 series.

Xiaomi noted its latest flagships introduced “new optical and computational capabilities” using Leica true colour imaging, a so-called floating telephoto lens and other professional-grade capabilities.

Outside of the camera, Xiaomi highlighted the addition of its in-house chip and related surge battery management system it asserts can lengthen the device’s service life.

The Xiaomi 13 Series comes in a standard and pro version. Both run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a triple rear camera system, with the main unit 50MP.

Xiaomi’s higher-end device has a 6.73-inch curved display and 4820mAh battery, compared with a 6.36-inch screen and 4500mAh battery on the other version.

Both go on sale in mainland China later this week with the pro version priced at between CNY4,999 ($716.68) and CNY6,299 depending on the memory option. The standard Xiaomi 13 starts at CNY3,999.

The company noted it would announce global availability in the coming months.

Chris Donkin

