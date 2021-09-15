 Xiaomi pitches to project itself as video leader - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi pitches to project itself as video leader

15 SEP 2021

Xiaomi launched its latest duo of mid-range handsets, under the 11T-series banner, pushing the devices on high-grade video filming capabilities and the inclusion of a technology able to fully charge the higher-end model within 17 minutes.

At an event streamed online and shown at various venues in Europe, the company detailed the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro’s “cinemagic” features comprising a high-grade camera able to film 8k, high-spec display, video capture features, speaker system and so-called audio zoom using a third microphone.

Alongside the media features, the company stated the Pro device would come with its hypercharging software and unit.

The Pro uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and the standard version a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra. Both have a 6.67-inch display, 5000mAh battery, a 108MP main camera and 5G connectivity.

Xiaomi 11T Pro costs between €649 and €749 depending on the memory option selected. The standard 11T is €499 to €549.

Comparing its higher end option to flagships from rivals, the company pointed to the similarity in specs and large price difference, with its Pro handset available for a fraction of the cost of the iPhone12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G.

The company has been rapidly increasing its share against these rivals in recent quarters, with analysts placing it as the second-highest brand worldwide in Q2 by shipments.

Ecosystem launches
Alongside the two headline handsets, the company also unveiled an upgraded version of its 11 lite 5G, the NE. Starting at €369, the device comes in four colours and is aimed at the lower end of the smartphone market.

Features include a 4250mAh battery, 64MP camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

Other devices unveiled included the Pad 5 tablet, a new projector, revamped wearable and an air fryer for home cooking.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more



