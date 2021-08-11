 Xiaomi sets plan to reach smartphone summit - Mobile World Live
Home

Xiaomi sets plan to reach smartphone summit

11 AUG 2021

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun set a goal for the device maker to solidify its position as the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer and take top spot within three years, as it launched its latest batch of products.

In an annual address, Jun tempered recent reports stating the company’s smartphone shipments had exceeded Samsung’s in some markets during Q2, but explained the numbers were a positive step towards a goal of topping the tables in three years.

“Although many friends look forward to Xiaomi’s immediate better results, they must not underestimate the strength of world-class technology giants,” he explained in a translated excerpt of a speech published on the vendor’s Chinese social media page.

“We are still a young company and we need to be very calm…continue to lay a solid foundation and make steady progress.”

The comments came ahead of its latest product launches, which included a new smartphone, tablet, a robot dog and various accessories.

Mix 4
The Xiaomi Mix 4, is a handset initially for the Chinese market and sold as a “concept phone” featuring its patented “camera under panel” design.

Xiaomi hailed the so-called CUP technology as offering high-grade seamless viewing in the part of the screen where the front-facing camera is located, claiming the lens to be “virtually invisible to the eye”

It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset and sports a 6.67-inch Amoled 3D curved display, 4500mAh battery and a 108MP main camera alongside two other modules on the rear.

The handset will be sold in three colour options and four storage variants priced at between CNY4,999 ($770.84) and CNY6,299 depending on the memory included. Sales start next week.

Alongside the handset its other headline-grabbing launch was its first foray into four-limbed robotics in the form of a Cyberdog, which it describes as “an open source quadruped robot companion”. It costs CNY9,999 with the company manufacturing 1,000 units.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

