 Smartphone shipments close in on 300M units in Q2 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Smartphone shipments close in on 300M units in Q2

29 JUL 2021

Global smartphone shipments rose almost 7 per cent in Q2 2021, figures from research company Omdia showed, as Chinese vendor Xiaomi continued its recent momentum while Huawei suffered.

Preliminary shipment figures from the company found the global smartphone market grew 6.9 per cent year-on-year to 299.1 million units in Q2 2021, compared with 279.7 million in Q2 2020.

Samsung led the pack with 57.3 million, up 5.6 per cent. Omdia said the South Korean giant’s “mild growth” in shipments was largely attributed to a supply constraints for key components and reduced operations at production facilities, particularly in India and Vietnam which were hard hit by Covid-19 (coronavirus) problems.

Xiaomi once again stood out, reaching second place in the rankings, shipping 49.9 million units, up 72.9 per cent. Omdia found the company actually experienced a decrease in production, again due to pandemic effects in India, but the decrease “was relatively small” compared to Samsung. This was offset by increased sales outside of the Asia-Pacific region.

End of an era
Xiaomi’s success is in sharp contrast to rival Huawei. Omdia claimed “the era of Huawei as a key smartphone influencer has come to an end”, as it recorded a 74.6 per cent drop in shipments to 9.8 million, placing it in eighth in the rankings.

Apple, meanwhile, ranked third after shipments increased 7.5 per cent to 42.9 million due to a recovery in developed markets and an increase in demand for premium smartphones.

Oppo, Vivo, Realme and Motorola made up the rest of the top eight.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

India smartphone shipments shrug off Covid-19

Samsung targets mid-tier smartphone memory boost

Samsung shrinks pixel size in latest image sensor
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association