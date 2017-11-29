V10 powers Honor push into AI smartphones

Honor took the wraps off its latest high-end device, the artificial intelligence (AI) enabled V10.

While the new flagship was only unveiled in China, a European launch is expected imminently.

The smartphone is powered by the same Kirin 970 chip used in parent Huawei’s Mate 10 and, while the devices are similar, there are also some key differences. For example, the 16MP colour plus 20MP monochrome dual camera set-up on the V10 compares with a 12MP/20MP combination on the Huawei, although the latter is a product of the Chinese vendor’s work with imaging company Leica.

As with the Huawei devices, V10 is able to identify 13 objects or backgrounds and apply the most appropriate camera settings.

The 5.99-inch screen and front-mounted fingerprint sensor are common with Mate 10 (rather than Mate 10 Pro), although the Honor V10’s screen is full HD compared with 2K on Mate 10 (Mate 10 Pro is full HD). It also maintains the 3.5mm headphone jack of Mate 10 (which is omitted on Mate 10 Pro in favour of USB-C audio).

Honor V10 is available in 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB versions. Colours are black, blue, gold and red.

Pricing starts at CNY2,699 ($408).