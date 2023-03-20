Thai smartphone market declines as prices rise

IDC forecast smartphone shipments in Thailand to be flat in 2023, as continued inflationary pressure and rising interest rates heap pressure on a market which declined in the closing quarter of 2022.

Apirat Ratanavichit, market analyst at IDC Thailand, stated overall consumer spending is unlikely to rebound in the short term, impacting shipments of low-tier devices which account for the bulk of the market.

IDC noted higher ASPs contributed to a 23 per cent year-on-year drop in shipments to 4.2 million units in Q4 2022.

Samsung maintained its top position with shipments down 20.1 per cent at 841.8 million units.

Apple moved from third to second with shipments 6.8 per cent lower at 793.8 million.

Oppo took third on flat shipments of 746.2 million.

Vivo’s shipments fell 17.7 per cent to 579.8 million.

Xiaomi fell from second to fifth, with shipments 48.1 per cent lower at 499.8 million.

Full year shipments fell 21 per cent to 16.6 million, with entry-level models (below $200) accounting for 59 per cent compared with 64 per cent in 2021.

The ASP increased 15 per cent to $329.

Shipments of 5G smartphones rose 14 per cent to 5.7 million units, comprising 35 per cent of the total compared with 24 per cent in 2021.

IDC stated the premium segment (more than $800) grew 17 per cent, with Apple’s 79 per cent share down from 82 per cent in 2021 as Samsung gained ground with the Galaxy S and Galaxy Fold series.