 Sunrise launches children-safe smartphone - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Sunrise launches children-safe smartphone

10 NOV 2020

Swiss operator Sunrise unveiled a smartphone tailored for children and teenagers, in a move designed to enable younger generations to safely access digital services.

In a statement, CEO Andre Krause said it partnered with Blabloo, a provider of digital services for children, for the move.

The Blabloo Kidsphone wave 1 lets parents adjust all features and apps on the smartphone remotely, as well as track the device location via GPS. Another setting allows children to contact their parents in case of emergency through a dedicated SOS button, as well as sending messages in a private family chat.

Sunrise said the handset comes with a 13MP rear and an 8MP front camera. It boasts memory capacity of 16GB, 2GB RAM and a 2680mAh battery. The phone is powered by Google’s Android 9 OS.

Blabloo is available at CHF149 ($162) with a Sunrise mobile subscription, or as part of a monthly installments plan.

Sunrise also intended to boost its children offerings portfolio by adding the Xplora X5 Play eSIM smartwatch at a later date.

In a similar move, Sprint began offering the WatchMeGo smartwatch earlier this year, designed to offer children access to digital services before having their first smartphone.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

