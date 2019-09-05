Sony unveils compact Xperia, eyes gamers - Mobile World Live

LIVE FROM IFA 2019, BERLIN: Sony launched its Xperia 5 handset, a device it hailed as containing the key features from its flagship Xperia 1 but in a more compact design.

Compared to its flagship, released earlier this year, the Xperia 5 is smaller, thinner and 14 grams lighter. However, it retains the screen ratio, enabling it to show films at what Sony says is the optimal size.

It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile chipset and has three rear cameras.

Sony EVP for electronics products Shigeki Ishizuka highlighted the device’s advantages for gamers, with the ability to connect to a dedicated wireless games controller.

As with the company’s other recent launches, it sought to highlight the tie-ups with its other consumer divisions, such as using display technology from its Bravia TV brand, imaging enhancements from its camera division and gaming assets from PlayStation.

Xperia 5 will be available in selected markets in Europe from 5 October: pricing was not disclosed.