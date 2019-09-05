 Sony unveils compact Xperia, eyes gamers - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Sony unveils compact Xperia, eyes gamers

05 SEP 2019

LIVE FROM IFA 2019, BERLIN: Sony launched its Xperia 5 handset, a device it hailed as containing the key features from its flagship Xperia 1 but in a more compact design.

Compared to its flagship, released earlier this year, the Xperia 5 is smaller, thinner and 14 grams lighter. However, it retains the screen ratio, enabling it to show films at what Sony says is the optimal size.

It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile chipset and has three rear cameras.

Sony EVP for electronics products Shigeki Ishizuka highlighted the device’s advantages for gamers, with the ability to connect to a dedicated wireless games controller.

As with the company’s other recent launches, it sought to highlight the tie-ups with its other consumer divisions, such as using display technology from its Bravia TV brand, imaging enhancements from its camera division and gaming assets from PlayStation.

Xperia 5 will be available in selected markets in Europe from 5 October: pricing was not disclosed.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

