 Sony reboots Xperia line with latest flagship - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – LIVE KEYNOTE STREAM
MWL TV STUDIO STREAM
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC19 - News

Sony reboots Xperia line with latest flagship

26 FEB 2019

Sony announced a new flagship smartphone it said “redefines its smartphone vision”, using its familiar tactic of touting its wider entertainment and content creation credentials at its unveiling.

“Xperia smartphones have always been the closest touchpoint to our customers. They connect users and creaters through Sony’s unique technology in camera, television and audio,” said Mitsuya Kishida, president of Sony Mobile Communications.

“Our new Xperia will deliver genuine technologies with a multitude of professional-grade features, to create entertainment experiences that are only possible with Sony,” he continued.

Xperia 1 has a 6.5-inch, 21:9 ratio 4K CinemaWide display, which the company said “delivers a cinema aspect ratio and accurate colour reproduction that films are created in”. It also features Dolby Atmos audio which has been tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In terms of cameras, the device has a three-lens main configuration, offering ultra-wide, standard and telephoto imaging. Sony said technology from its Alpha interchangeable lens cameras have been inherited, and the device also support what was claimed to be the world’s first eye autofocus.

Away from media, the 21:9 screen can also be used to run two apps simultaneously, enabling split-screen use. Sony also unveiled two mid-tier devices with 21:9 screens, called Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus.

Xperia 1 will be available in four colours – black, purple, grey and white – in “select markets” from late Spring 2019.

5G potential
While 5G is a big theme among device vendors here at MWC19, Sony stopped short of detailing its plans for the technology. But Kishida was keen to talk up the potential for the company’s products: “As a creative entertainment company underpinned by technology, Sony is making a revolution in content creation. 5G will be essential to realising the full potential of Sony across all our businesses.”

“This 5G future is essential for our Sony group, and Sony Mobile will more relevant than ever to content creation, viewing and sharing. Sony will continue to pursue our passions in mobile: in the near future, empowered by 5G capabilities, the mobile device will be more versatile and enrich your life,” he said.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona: Monday highlights

MWC19 – Daily Highlights – Sunday

Mobile Mix: Samsung sets foldable battle line as MWC19 nears

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association