English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Sony continues to make mobile gains

01 AUG 2017

Sony saw a continued profit boost following the restructuring of its mobile business, with its components unit also benefiting from “a significant increase” in sales of image sensors for mobile phones.

The company reported an operating income of JPY3.6 billion ($32.6 million) for its fiscal Q1 2017 (calendar Q2), up sharply from JPY0.4 billion in the same period of 2016, aided by reduced costs and R&D expenses, although partially offset by an increase in the price of key components. There was also a JPY1.4 billion gain from forex fluctuations.

Sales of JPY181.2 billion were down 2.5 per cent, mainly due to a change in product mix, although this was partially offset by an increase in unit sales. The company shifted 3.4 million smartphones, up from 3.1 million in the prior-year period.

In the semiconductor unit, sales increased 41.4 per cent year-on-year to JPY204.3 billion, due to sales of image sensors for mobile products. The comparison was also flattered by the impact of an earthquake in the prior-year period, partially offset by the downsizing of the camera module business.

On a group level, the company reported a profit of JPY80.9 billion in Q2 2017, up from JPY21.2 billion in the 2016 period, on revenue of JPY1.86 trillion, up 15.2 per cent. Positive impacts on profitability from Semiconductors and Imaging Products and Solutions were partially offset by a decrease in Game & Network Services.

The Game & Network Services profitability comparison was impacted by the launch of a “highly profitable” software title in the 2016 quarter, and a price reduction in PS4 hardware.

The comparison was flattered by an impairment charge related to its camera module business in Q2 2016, and the impact of the earthquake – additional expenses last year, and insurance recoveries this time around.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Apple eyeing 3D face scanning – report

Sony set to cut smartphone line

Apple sees fall in iPhone sales, bullish on Watch
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association