 Samsung suggests careful use of Galaxy Fold - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung suggests careful use of Galaxy Fold

23 SEP 2019

Samsung provided users with instructions on how to handle the Galaxy Fold, after the smartphone finally hit the shops earlier this month following a lengthy delay due to display issues.

In a video post, Samsung suggested users should be aware of the risks the device could be exposed to and how to prevent them.

When folding the device, for example, the vendor advised users not to place cards, coins or keys on the screen. It was also recommended owners touch the screen lightly and don’t press it with a hard or sharp object, such as a pen or a fingernail.

The smartphone maker added the device is engineered with an articulated spine “inspired by the precision of watch mechanics”, but is not water or dust resistant. The screen also comes with a protective film, meaning there is no need to add another.

“Your device contains magnets. Keep a safe distance between your device and objects that may be affected by magnets such as credit cards and implantable medical devices”, the company said, while also advising customers with embedded health devices to consult their doctor before using Galaxy Fold.

In April, Samsung had to postpone the release of the foldable after reviewers encountered problems relating to the unit’s screen and hinge mechanism.

However, it launched in its domestic market of South Korea earlier this month, followed by France, Germany, Singapore and the UK. A US launch is due this week.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Blog: Have foldable problems snapped market demand?

Smartphone sales dip but Huawei, Samsung stay strong

US phone upgrade cycle stretches to 33 months
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association