Galaxy Fold finally hits shops - Mobile World Live

 Galaxy Fold finally hits shops
Home

Galaxy Fold finally hits shops

05 SEP 2019

Samsung won the race to be the first vendor to launch a foldable smartphone, with its Galaxy Fold due to hit stores tomorrow (6 September) following months of delays.

In a statement, the vendor said it had “refined” the $1,980 model’s design and construction “to ensure it delivers the best possible experience”. The device was originally due to launch in April, but Samsung postponed the release after reviewers encountered problems relating to the unit’s screen and hinge mechanism.

DJ Koh, president and CEO of Samsung’s IT and Mobile Communications Division, hailed the smartphone as a “category-defining” product “that defies the barriers of traditional smartphone design”.

“Consumers have responded positively to larger screens and the Galaxy Fold’s revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability.”

Samsung unveiled the product ahead of MWC19 Barcelona in February, going head-to-head with rival Huawei in the race to commercialise a folding design. The Chinese vendor also ran into trouble with its Mate X device, with a launch now expected in November, some five months later than originally scheduled.

The Galaxy Fold will initially be available in South Korea, Samsung’s domestic market, with France, Germany, Singapore, the UK and US set to follow. Samsung noted it will also offer a 5G version of the device “in select countries”, but did not name specific markets.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael Carroll

