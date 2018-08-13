English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung mulls China device site shutdown

13 AUG 2018

Smartphone giant Samsung is considering shutting down operations at one of two mobile phone factories in China due to weak smartphone sales and increasing labour costs in the country, The Electronic Times (ET) reported.

Sources told the newspaper the South Korean vendor plans to halt operations at Tianjin Samsung Telecommunication, located southeast of Beijing, as early as 2019 to focus its capabilities on emerging markets including India.

The company reportedly already informed key suppliers of the plan. Samsung also has a handset plant in Huizhou, southern China.

China’s smartphone market declined in Q2 with shipments falling 5.9 per cent year-on-year, data from IDC showed. Samsung is not one of the top five handset vendors in the mainland.

A Samsung representative told the ET: “The production volume of the Tianjin [factory] has been steadily decreasing and it is expected to decrease in the future.”

Samsung last month started operations at an upgraded manufacturing facility in northern India, a move aimed at doubling handset production and securing a top position in the world’s second-largest smartphone market. The company will also use the facility to meet global smartphone demand.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi India targets innovation with Poco sub-brand

Samsung updates tablet line

Tablet market remains in doldrums
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association