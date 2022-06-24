Samsung boasts more compact 200MP image sensor

Samsung Electronics continued to score advances in its image sensor technology, revealing its latest 200MP version enables the camera module surface area to be reduced by 20 per cent, allowing even slimmer smartphones.

In a statement, the vendor claimed the Isocell HP3 features the industry’s smallest 0.56-micron pixels fitted on a 1/1.4” optical format. The pixel size is 12 per cent smaller than the predecessor’s 0.64-microns.

Yim Joon-Seo, EVP of the sensor business team, said the upgraded sensor will allow the company to “deliver epic resolutions” beyond professional levels for smartphone camera users.

The new sensor comes with a Super QPD auto-focusing, giving all of the sensor’s pixels auto-focusing capabilities. In addition, it allows users to take videos in 8K at 30 frames-per-second or 4K at 120fps, with minimal loss in the field of view when taking 8K videos, Samsung noted.

Its low-light Tetra2pixel technology enables the sensor to simulate a large-sized pixel sensor to take brighter and more vibrant shots even in dimmed environments.

Samples of the Isocell HP3 are available, and mass production is scheduled to begin this year.