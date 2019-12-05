 Qualcomm debuts 5G Snapdragon XR platform - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm debuts 5G Snapdragon XR platform

05 DEC 2019

LIVE FROM QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON TECH SUMMIT 2019, HAWAII: Qualcomm added 5G and enhanced processing capabilities to its extended reality (XR) platform, in a bid to jump-start a device segment which largely failed to catch on in the mass market.

Based on its newly-issued Snapdragon 865 chipset, the Snapdragon XR2 platform offers twice the CPU and GPU performance, four-times more video bandwidth and six-times higher resolution than the Snapdragon XR1. It also offers 11-times faster AI processing and a dedicated computer vision processor.

The latest platform also offers 360-degree 8K video and 120Hz displays for faster screen refresh rates.

Qualcomm VP and head of XR Hugo Swart (pictured) said in a keynote XR could “be one of the world’s most ubiquitous and disruptive technologies in the not so distant future”.

“We’re moving towards a new world where XR, which is an umbrella term for VR, AR, MR, is the next mobile platform. We are all going to soon be wearing glasses for hands-free, immersive and interactive communication and content consumption.”

Neil Mawston, executive director of wireless device strategies at Strategy Analytics, in a blog called the XR2 launch “good news” for the smart glasses market, but cautioned high price points are expected to be a challenge for 5G-enabled offerings.

Qualcomm noted multiple partners have committed to use the platform. Among them is gaming giant Niantic, which inked a multi-year partnership deal with Qualcomm to create AR glasses for consumers.

Qualcomm paid for travel to this conference. This article reflects honest reporting on the event.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

