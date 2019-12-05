Qualcomm debuts 5G Snapdragon XR platform - Mobile World Live

LIVE FROM QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON TECH SUMMIT 2019, HAWAII: Qualcomm added 5G and enhanced processing capabilities to its extended reality (XR) platform, in a bid to jump-start a device segment which largely failed to catch on in the mass market.

Based on its newly-issued Snapdragon 865 chipset, the Snapdragon XR2 platform offers twice the CPU and GPU performance, four-times more video bandwidth and six-times higher resolution than the Snapdragon XR1. It also offers 11-times faster AI processing and a dedicated computer vision processor.

The latest platform also offers 360-degree 8K video and 120Hz displays for faster screen refresh rates.

Qualcomm VP and head of XR Hugo Swart (pictured) said in a keynote XR could “be one of the world’s most ubiquitous and disruptive technologies in the not so distant future”.

“We’re moving towards a new world where XR, which is an umbrella term for VR, AR, MR, is the next mobile platform. We are all going to soon be wearing glasses for hands-free, immersive and interactive communication and content consumption.”

Neil Mawston, executive director of wireless device strategies at Strategy Analytics, in a blog called the XR2 launch “good news” for the smart glasses market, but cautioned high price points are expected to be a challenge for 5G-enabled offerings.

Qualcomm noted multiple partners have committed to use the platform. Among them is gaming giant Niantic, which inked a multi-year partnership deal with Qualcomm to create AR glasses for consumers.

Qualcomm paid for travel to this conference. This article reflects honest reporting on the event.