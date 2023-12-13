The Mobile World Live team produce their first ever podcast and tackle the biggest issues of the past 12 months. Plus there’s bold predictions on what to expect in 2024…
ALSO AVAILABLE TO LISTEN TO OR DOWNLOAD ON SPOTIFY AND APPLE:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/episode-1-2023-review-5-unanswered-questions/id1721324978?i=1000638542
- Will the GenAI bubble burst? 01:10
- What’s the business case for satellite? 06:30
- What is Musk’s endgame? 12:36
- Are the chip sanctions working? 17:59
- Are big vendors the death or making of the Open RAN market? 21:44
- 2024 Predictions 26:40
