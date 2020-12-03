Qualcomm aids VinSmart US 5G smartphone move - Mobile World Live

Vietnam conglomerate Vingroup’s handset subsidiary VinSmart unveiled plans to ship a newly developed range of affordable 5G handsets to the US in 2021.

In a statement, Nguyen Thi Hong, general director of the mobile division, said it is cooperating with Qualcomm to develop and launch 5G models for the US, where adoption of the next-generation technology is accelerating.

She noted it is working with mobile operators and independent channels to distribute its Vsmart Aris and Vsmart Aris Pro models.

The company recently received a contract to supply 2 million 5G handsets to a US operator, which Bloomberg identified as AT&T.

Nguyen said it plans to release 5G mobile models in Vietnam as soon as operators officially launch services.

Viettel, Mobifone and VNPT’s Vinaphone received licences to test limited commercial 5G services in the country’s two largest cities, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

In July, VinSmart completed development of its first 5G smartphone under a collaboration with Qualcomm.