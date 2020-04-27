 OnePlus axes staff in Europe restructure - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus axes staff in Europe restructure

27 APR 2020

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus announced plans to restructure its European operations to focus efforts on the Nordic and Benelux regions.

In a blog post, head of strategy Tuomas Lampen said as the vendor entered its “next phase of strategic growth, we have been evaluating our opportunities for long-term development and sustainability”.

“We have decided to make some changes to the current organisational structure within Europe to better streamline our operations while continuing to meet the needs of our growing community.”

Lampen stated 20 staff from its offices in Germany, France and the UK would be affected, with redudancy an option alongside potential relocation to Nordic and Benelux operations.

Engadget reported employees were asked to relocate to Helsinki, which could be replacing London as its European headquarters.

OnePlus launched its flagship 8-series this month, highlighting a distribution milestone with US operator Verizon for the smartphone range.

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

