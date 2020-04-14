 OnePlus pushes 5G with 8-series - Mobile World Live
Home

OnePlus pushes 5G with 8-series

14 APR 2020

OnePlus highlighted a distribution deal with Verizon as a key win for the 8-series, a freshly-unveiled 5G smartphone range which will spearhead a previously-outlined goal to boost its presence in the next-generation technology.

During a launch event for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, Pete Lau, OnePlus co-founder and CEO, called the arrangement “one of the most important developments in the history of our company”.

The vendor will provide Verizon with tailored versions of the standard device. While subscribers could previously bring unlocked OnePlus devices to the operator’s network, this is the first time they can be sourced directly.

It is OnePlus’s second such deal in the operator-led US smartphone market, following an agreement with T-Mobile US in 2018.

8-series
The OnePlus 8 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 modem; 6.55-inch FHD+ display; 4300mAh battery; and a triple camera with 48MP main, 16MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lenses.

It comes in black, green and an iridescent shade called Interstellar Glow.

A Pro version also runs the Qualcomm gear, but comes with a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate; 4510mAh battery; and 16MP selfie camera.

The device is the first from the company to include wireless charging. A new rear quad camera array includes 48MP main and ultra-wide angle, 8MP telephoto and 5MP colour filter lenses, with software offering tools to enhance low-light shots and stabilise video.

It comes in black, blue and green.

The devices will be available in 11 European countries including the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, from 21 April; and in Canada and the US from 29 April.

OnePlus 8 pricing starts at $699 with 8GB memory and 128GB storage, and $799 for 12GB plus 256GB. The 8 Pro costs $899 in 8GB/128GB format, and $999 for 12GB/256GB.

The Verizon edition of the OnePlus 8 costs $799.

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

