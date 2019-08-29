Microsoft prepares HoloLens 2 release - Mobile World Live

Microsoft announced plans to release its augmented reality (AR) headset HoloLens 2 next month, Reuters reported.

Confirmation of the manufacturer’s commercial timeline for the device came during a session at the World AI Conference in Shanghai.

It first unveiled the second version of its HoloLens at MWC Barcelona in February, where it claimed the new device was three times more comfortable and twice as immersive as its predecessor.

Improvements include increasing the field of view and improving the resolution of images available. Other upgrades include new abilities to better interact with holograms, including improved hand and eye tracking.

It has also made several design changes to make the headset lighter and more comfortable to wear.

Microsoft said the device would prove to be more cost efficient than its first AR headset and expected it to retail at $3,500. This was around $1,500 cheaper than the commercial version of the original, which launched back in 2016.

During the company’s MWC announcement it didn’t provide a release date.