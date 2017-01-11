English
HomeDevicesNews

LG flagship smartphone to adopt new screen format

11 JAN 2017
LG

LG Electronics is set to adopt an unusual display resolution for its next flagship smartphone, in a move said to reflect increasing consumer demands for bigger screens.

According to a missive from its LG Display unit, the South Korean vendor will use a 5.7-inch panel with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 pixel by 2880 pixel resolution. This compares with 1440 pixel by 2560 pixel for standard QHD screens.

The screen will be used by LG “for its next flagship smartphone this year”.

Stating the new screen “represents LG Display’s direction on how displays should evolve”, in addition to watching videos the company said it is “optimised for multi-tasking, using dual-screen functions”.

More than ever, the launch of LG’s next smartphone will be critical for the company. While last year’s G5 was widely hailed for its innovative modular design, this failed to generate traction with buyers.

In addition, the company reported losses at its mobile unit in recent quarters.

Other features of the screen were also trumpeted. It is said to enable thinner and lighter smartphones due to the absence of touch cover glass, and features a reduced bezel width compared with conventional screens.

It is also said to offer improved outdoor visibility with reduced power consumption.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

