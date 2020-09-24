 LG bolsters value-tier smartphone line-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

LG bolsters value-tier smartphone line-up

24 SEP 2020

LG Electronics added three handsets to its value-tier K Series, promoting the devices on screen size, quad-camera set-ups and features similar to those on premium handsets.

Days after rival HMD Global launched its latest Nokia-branded devices, which targets the same crowded segment of the market, LG unveiled the K42, K52 and K62 citing “exceptional value for performance” as a key selling point.

The K62 and K52 offer almost identical specifications: a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 6.6-inch display, four rear cameras with the main one being 48MP, and 4000mAh battery. Differences come in the quality of the front camera, size of the ROM and colour options.

LG’s K42 (pictured) has identical dimensions and screen size, but features downgrades in the chipset, cameras and memory. It also has a different finish on the rear, which the vendor describes as a “unique wave pattern that appears to change colours”.

All three will be available in Europe next month, followed by LG’s key markets in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Although the company did not disclose pricing its previous K Series handsets have been priced in the £100 to £250 range.

The latest devices are upgrades on the K61, K51S and K41S announced in February.

Earlier this month, the company unveiled its latest handset aimed at the premium end of the smartphone market, its dual-screen LG Wing.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

LG seeks smartphone design innovation

LG sets crucial smartphone launch date

LG pins mobile hopes on 5G as woes continue
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association