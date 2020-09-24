LG bolsters value-tier smartphone line-up - Mobile World Live

LG Electronics added three handsets to its value-tier K Series, promoting the devices on screen size, quad-camera set-ups and features similar to those on premium handsets.

Days after rival HMD Global launched its latest Nokia-branded devices, which targets the same crowded segment of the market, LG unveiled the K42, K52 and K62 citing “exceptional value for performance” as a key selling point.

The K62 and K52 offer almost identical specifications: a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 6.6-inch display, four rear cameras with the main one being 48MP, and 4000mAh battery. Differences come in the quality of the front camera, size of the ROM and colour options.

LG’s K42 (pictured) has identical dimensions and screen size, but features downgrades in the chipset, cameras and memory. It also has a different finish on the rear, which the vendor describes as a “unique wave pattern that appears to change colours”.

All three will be available in Europe next month, followed by LG’s key markets in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Although the company did not disclose pricing its previous K Series handsets have been priced in the £100 to £250 range.

The latest devices are upgrades on the K61, K51S and K41S announced in February.

Earlier this month, the company unveiled its latest handset aimed at the premium end of the smartphone market, its dual-screen LG Wing.