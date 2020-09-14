LG takes alternative angle on second screen - Mobile World Live

LG Electronics unveiled its latest device with a dual-screen set-up, this time with a main display which rotates 90-degrees to reveal the second, as it seeks to differentiate its offering in the hugely competitive smartphone market.

The LG Wing is designed to enable an application to be extended over both screens or allow separate content to be accessed simultaneously.

Use cases include watching media uninterrupted on the main screen while viewing related comments or using chat applications on the second.

When the device is operated in its swivel mode, it can record from two cameras simultaneously for alternative angles. In a feature aimed at content creators, it offers the ability to use the second display for editing videos displayed on the main screen.

Its main screen is 6.8-inches with the second 3.9-inches. It uses a single front camera and triple rear camera set-up with the highest resolution at 64MP.

LG Wing runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, a 4000mAh battery, and 128GB or 256GB of memory, with micro-SD card expansion.

Selling point

Morris Lee, LG Mobile Communications’ president, said the device was “different than anything else on the market today”, and “challenges the industry status quo and provides consumers with a new mobile experience that will open up new ways to think about the smartphone”.

It comes in either grey or light blue and will be on sale next month in South Korea, followed by key markets in North America and Europe. The price was not disclosed.

The LG Wing will be the first device to be released under LG’s Explorer Project, an initiative focused on creating devices with alternative form factors announced by the manufacturer at the start of this month.

It is not the company’s first recent experiment with unique-looking devices, with its dual-screened LG G8X ThinQ launched at IFA 2019.