 HMD Global upgrades value-focused Nokia range - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

HMD Global upgrades value-focused Nokia range

22 SEP 2020

HMD Global launched two Nokia-branded devices aimed at the value end of the market, a lite version of its earbuds and a wireless speaker during an event largely used to promote availability of its already announced 5G flagship.

During the online event, the Nokia licensee pointed to promotional tie-ups with the new James Bond film No Time To Die and officially opened global orders for the Nokia 8.3 5G, a device unveiled in March.

Its new smartphones are the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4, priced €119 and €159 respectively. The company said the additions tried to “cram as much technology and innovation as possible into a value price point”.

The cheaper of the two comes with a 6.5-inch screen and dual camera set-up. Its higher end model features a third camera and 6.39-inch “hole-in” display offering a larger screen space.

Both are available in colours the company said was inspired by the brand’s Finnish roots, with the lower-end model available in three options and four for more expensive device.

In addition to the handsets, it launched a set of earbuds, wireless speaker and announced the forthcoming enterprise-focused Pro version of its global data roaming service HMD Connect.

All of the new hardware products will be available by the end of October.

Business boost
The event was the company’s first since completing a $230 million funding round, cash it plans to use to push into growth markets and focus on providing 5G handsets to a wide demographic.

Ahead of introducing the new handsets, HMD Global CEO Florian Seiche (pictured) said the vendor experienced “a solid recovery” of business momentum in recent months, following issues related to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, as he pointed to the success of its value range in its African markets.

Alongside hardware, the company has also made moves in recent months towards expanding its reach into software with the acquisition of assets from Valona Labs and launch of HMD Connect.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Devices

Tags

