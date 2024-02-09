4YFN is the startup event in the heart of the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry, MWC Barcelona. Ahead of the 2024 edition – a landmark 10th anniversary – David McClelland hosts a live broadcast featuring 4YFN director, Pere Duran, and a host of special guests to preview the key themes dominating today’s startup landscape. Hear from international guests and local heroes helping to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges.
