 HTC readies Vive Pro 2 VR headset - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

HTC readies Vive Pro 2 VR headset

12 MAY 2021

HTC unveiled the Vive Pro 2, its latest high-end VR headset, which the vendor pushed on gaming capabilities through an enhanced 5K-resolution display.

Vive Pro 2 was unveiled online three years after HTC launched the original Vive Pro, offering several upgrades. The standout change is the display, offering 2448×2448-pixels per eye, a 120Hz refresh rate and 120-degree field of view.

The original VR headset offered dual-OLED displays delivering a combined resolution of 2880×1600-pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and a 110 degree field of view.

Vive Pro 2 is also compatible with Display Stream Compression, which HTC claimed was a first in a VR headset and minimises motion blur.

Aside from the display, the headset has adjustable straps, integrated Hi-Res audio certified headphones with 3D spatial sound, and third party headphone access.

It is due on sale from 4 June, priced at $749 for the headset alone during a promotional period, after which the price will increase by $50 to the same sum as the Vive Pro at its launch in April 2018.

HTC will hope the latest device contributes to a recovery of sorts, with the company continuing to struggle to turn a profit after losing its grip on the smartphone market, where it was once a major player.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Wang stages comeback as HTC chief Maitre resigns

HTC posts another loss despite launches

HTC enters 5G handset fray
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association