HTC readies Vive Pro 2 VR headset - Mobile World Live

HTC unveiled the Vive Pro 2, its latest high-end VR headset, which the vendor pushed on gaming capabilities through an enhanced 5K-resolution display.

Vive Pro 2 was unveiled online three years after HTC launched the original Vive Pro, offering several upgrades. The standout change is the display, offering 2448×2448-pixels per eye, a 120Hz refresh rate and 120-degree field of view.

The original VR headset offered dual-OLED displays delivering a combined resolution of 2880×1600-pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and a 110 degree field of view.

Vive Pro 2 is also compatible with Display Stream Compression, which HTC claimed was a first in a VR headset and minimises motion blur.

Aside from the display, the headset has adjustable straps, integrated Hi-Res audio certified headphones with 3D spatial sound, and third party headphone access.

It is due on sale from 4 June, priced at $749 for the headset alone during a promotional period, after which the price will increase by $50 to the same sum as the Vive Pro at its launch in April 2018.

HTC will hope the latest device contributes to a recovery of sorts, with the company continuing to struggle to turn a profit after losing its grip on the smartphone market, where it was once a major player.