HTC stakes claim to 5G leadership - Mobile World Live

 HTC stakes claim to 5G leadership
HomeDevicesNews

HTC stakes claim to 5G leadership

18 DEC 2018

Troubled smartphone maker HTC touted its 5G credentials, stating a 5G smart hub device will bring it back to the forefront of technologies including augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR).

The company has already announced hub deals with Sprint and Telstra, stating the product will “debut in 2019”. It has also trumpeted work with China Mobile, the world’s largest operator by subscribers, as part of the operator’s 5G Devices Forerunner Initiative.

In a statement, the vendor said it is “driving the future ubiquity of converged technology” in AR and VR, by “offering the next generation of high-bandwidth, low-latency, real-time services and applications”.

Partners for other regions, including Europe, will be announced in 2019, alongside full details of the Qualcomm-powered product.

Cher Wang, chairwoman and CEO, said: “We believe that 5G technology will help connect solutions across even more applications in the future, enabling users to have a seamless experience across smartphones, VR, AR, and more.”

While HTC played a pioneering role in the development of the smartphone market, it has suffered in recent years due to tough competition from both established and new competitors.

It is betting heavily on VR as a future driver through its Vive business, although it is yet to reap the rewards of this work.

By highlighting its work in 5G, the company is reasserting its relevance as a front runner in mobile technology. It has not so-far announced plans for a 5G smartphone, although its work on the Snapdragon 855/X50 hub should stand it in good stead.

Steve Costello

