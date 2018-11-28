English
Home

Sprint, HTC team on 5G data device

28 NOV 2018

US operator Sprint unveiled a new partnership with HTC and Qualcomm to build a 5G mobile hub, adding a second offering to its lineup of 5G devices due for release in 2019.

The new HTC device is set for launch in H1 2019. While it is unclear what the product will be, signs point to something of a mobile hotspot similar to a device rival AT&T revealed in October.

Sprint offered scant detail in its announcement, noting only the device will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 modem and “deliver multimedia and connected data capabilities in a compact and portable design”.

CTO John Saw said the gadget will enable customers to access 5G “on multiple devices with incredibly fast connectivity” in homes, offices and on the move.

Additional information including the device’s name, specifications and release date will be revealed later, the operator added.

In August, Sprint announced a partnership with LG Electronics to build a 5G smartphone. But the operator was similarly vague about the details of the phone, other than noting it will feature a unique form factor which will make it stand out in a crowd.

Sprint plans to launch mobile 5G service in nine cities during the opening half of 2019, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington DC.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

