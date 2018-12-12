 Telstra connects first 5G customer - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra connects first 5G customer

12 DEC 2018

Telstra, Australia’s largest mobile operator, announced it connected its first customer with a commercial 5G device on its next-generation mobile network.

FKG Group, a commercial construction and civil engineering company based in Toowoomba, Queensland, will use the first generation of the HTC 5G Hub to understand the capabilities of 5G connectivity and test the device’s features.

Gary Gardner, executive chairman of FKG Group, said it will use the 5G connection to explore IoT use cases and pilot new applications in the agriculture and food value chain.

Telstra CEO Andrew Penn said early familiarisation of the technology with customers is crucial to understand the opportunities that will open up as 5G becomes available more broadly. Telstra will add additional customers as the trial progresses, he added.

He noted that while its network is 5G ready in parts of Toowoomba, the user experience benefits of 5G are not expected to become available until the first half of 2019: the operator expects a range of 5G devices to become commercially available in that timeframe.

Last week the operator unveiled the mid-band 5G mobile hotspot device from HTC. It also announced it completed video calls on its test 5G network.

In August Telstra switched on its first 5G-compatible cell sites in Gold Coast to enable testing of pre-commercial devices, with aims to deploy more than 200 sites across Australia by the year-end.

Toowoomba was the first regional centre to be upgraded and there are now 22 5G-enabled sites in the area, where FKG Group is located.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Chinese vendors shut out of Japan 5G market

Australia 3.6GHz auction raises $615M

China releases 5G spectrum to state-run operators
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association