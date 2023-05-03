 HMD Global targets tough crowd with latest Nokia - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

HMD Global targets tough crowd with latest Nokia

03 MAY 2023

Nokia licensee HMD Global unveiled its latest rugged smartphone, the XR21, as it made various claims illustrating the device’s ability to survive in a range of extreme conditions.

Launching the device, HMD Global drew parallels with the “near indestructible” classic Nokia 3310, asserting its latest release is the “smartphone version” of its distant sibling.

Nokia XR21 is said to be able to withstand being hit with water as hot as 80C being fired from a 100-bar water hose jet and be operable in temperatures from -20 degrees C to 55 degrees C.

Away from extremes unlikely to be experienced by average users, HMD Global highlighted the smartphone’s two day battery life, usable touchscreen with wet hands and recycled aluminum chassis designed to withstand impacts.

As expected from a device sold on being rugged, it is drop, dust and waterproof.

Nokia XR21 has a 6.49-inch display, dual camera with a 64MP main unit, 16MP front camera, runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and has a 4500mAh battery.

The device is available today in black across selected markets, with a green version to be released next month. It is priced £499.99 with 6GB of memory and 128GB storage.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

