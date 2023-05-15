 Google settles Pixel 4 advert claims for $8M - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google settles Pixel 4 advert claims for $8M

15 MAY 2023
Google

Google reached an $8 million settlement with the US state of Texas over alleged deceptive advertisements by radio personalities to promote its Pixel 4 smartphone.

The US state alleged Google hired DJs to provide detailed testimonials about their personal experiences with the Pixel 4, but refused to provide them with the phones.

In an announcement of the settlement, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton said Google made “statements that were blatantly false”.

The agreement “holds Google accountable for lying to Texans for financial gain”, Paxton said, adding the company failed to “take corrective action” after it became clear its campaign “violated the law”.

A Google representative told Mobile World Live it is “pleased to resolve this issue”, adding the company takes legal compliance seriously, with processes in place “to help ensure the company follows relevant regulations and industry standards”.

In 2022, the company settled a deceptive advertising case filed by the US Federal Trade Commission and seven states for $9 million.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Google hypes entry into foldable smartphone market

Google loses India Android appeal

Google claims India Android checks will slow growth
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association