Apple pushes for more iPhones in 2021 - Mobile World Live

An attempt by Apple to significantly ramp iPhone production in H1 2021 to meet a reported surge in demand for the devices could be hindered by global components shortages, Nikkei Asia stated.

Sources told the newspaper Apple pressed manufacturers to increase output by nearly 30 per cent year-on-year to between 95 million and 96 million handsets. Though the effort will primarily focus on iPhone 12 models, it is also seeking additional supply of its iPhone 11 and SE, Nikkei Asia reported.

One supplier told the newspaper there had been higher-than-expected demand for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models, with the standard 12 on par and the mini model below.

But Nikkei Asia pointed to an earlier report on global component shortages as a potential sticking point to Apple’s plans. It noted the vendor was already forced to shift some parts from iPads to its smartphones in 2020.

Data from Canalys and Gartner showed Apple shipments were flat in Q3, at 43.2 million and 40.5 million respectively. Canalys noted the figure reflected Apple’s decision to delay launch of its latest iPhones until Q4.