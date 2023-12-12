Deutsche Telekom revealed open RAN sites were operational in the German city of Neubrandenburg using equipment from partners Nokia and Fujitsu, with the operator targeting having more than 3,000 antenna locations compatible with the architecture by end-2026.

In its statement on the deployment, Nokia noted it was replacing the incumbent vendor as part of its open RAN deal with Deutsche Telekom. It also explained the move followed a related Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year.

Deutsche Telekom highlighted the site switch-on as part of a wider update on its fixed and mobile network footprint, where it extolled the benefits of open RAN.

It claimed its so-called network of the future would be flexible, secure, energy efficient and customer-centric.

The operator’s board member for technology and innovation Claudia Nemat added open architecture “increases the choice of manufacturers and thus our flexibility. The open access network enables more automation”, noting this “makes our networks even more resilient”.

Elsewhere, Deutsche Telekom claimed its wider 5G network covered 96 per cent of the population using more than 80,000 antennas. It is aiming to increase this to 99 per cent by 2025.

It also cited an ambition to “exploit the enormous opportunities of AI without being naive about the risks” positioning itself as a “technology pioneer” in the area.