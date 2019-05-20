ZTE begins security push - Mobile World Live

Chinese equipment vendor ZTE opened its first domestic cybersecurity lab, and outlined plans to launch similar facilities in Italy and Belgium.

In a statement, the company said the lab in Nanjing is designed as an industry cooperation platform to enable in-depth R&D in the field of security, and represents a milestone for increasing transparency and building trust with third parties.

Zhong Hong, ZTE chief security officer, said the company plans to achieve its cybersecurity goals through three steps: meet the requirements of cybersecurity laws, regulations and industry standards, along with certification schemes; conduct open dialogue to enhance transparency, and establish cooperation with customers and regulatory agencies; and sustain the open cooperation mechanism to contribute to cybersecurity standardisation.

The lab aims to provide customers, regulators and other stakeholders with security assessment and audit services, for example source code review on its products; security design audits; procedural document reviews; and black box testing, the company said.