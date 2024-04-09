Meta Platforms and TikTok agreed take steps to strengthen monitoring of harmful online content in Malaysia, following discussions with the country’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who highlighted a spike in cases sent to platform providers for action.

Data from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) showed more than 51,500 cases involving content covering fake news, online gambling and scams were referred to the social media companies for follow-up in the first quarter of 2024, up from less than 43,000 cases in 2023.

The minister also pushed for additional measures to improve online safety for children, specifically verifying the minimum age of 13 years to access social media platforms.

Meta Platforms and TikTok are required to submit a comprehensive improvement plan and strategy as agreed to in the meeting.

Representatives from MCMC, the Royal Malaysian Police, the Attorney General’s Department and the director general of National Security also attended the meeting chaired by Fadzil.