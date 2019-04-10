 Telstra exec makes comeback with CFO posting - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra exec makes comeback with CFO posting

10 APR 2019

Australian operator Telstra appointed former executive Vicki Brady (pictured) as CFO and head of strategy.

Brady, who will replace current CFO Robyn Denholm, was group executive of the operator’s Consumer and Small Business unit before taking time off in 2018 for health reasons. She has made a full recovery, Telstra said in a statement.

The executive joined Telstra in 2016 and was named head of the unit in September 2017.

Denholm announced in November 2018 she would step down to become chairman of the board at electric car maker Tesla. Although the Tesla appointment was effective immediately, her last day with Telstra will be 6 May, following a six-month notice period.

Michael Ackland, acting head of the Consumer and Small Business function, will take over as permanent group executive.

Brady and Ackland assume their new roles on 1 July.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

