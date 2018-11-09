English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tesla replaces chairman Musk with Telstra CFO

09 NOV 2018

Telstra announced its CFO Robyn Denholm is stepping down to become chairman of the board at electric car maker Tesla a little over a month after taking on the role at Australia’s largest mobile operator.

Although the Tesla appointment begins on 13 November, Denholm (pictured, left) will see out a six-month notice period with Telstra, meaning she will leave the company on 6 May 2019.

Telstra CEO Andy Penn said in a statement: “We are sorry to see Robyn leave Telstra. We know that it has become increasingly difficult to balance her responsibilities as Telstra CFO with the increased activity of the Tesla board,” Penn said.

She joined Telstra in January 2017 as COO and has been CFO since 1 October.

“We are undertaking a search for a new CFO and will provide an update on a replacement appointment as soon as possible,” Penn said.

In a related statement from Tesla, Denholm said she will work closely with company founder and former chairman Elon Musk to “achieve sustainable profitability and drive long-term shareholder value”.

Musk said Denholm “has extensive experience in both the tech and auto industries” gained in similar roles with companies including Juniper Networks, Sun Microsystems and Toyota.

The company founder last month agreed to relinquish his chairman role following allegations of financial fraud in the US, BBC News reported.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra pledges to improve emergency service calls

Telstra, Ericsson extend NB-IoT range

Telstra, Ericsson, Qualcomm push 4G limits
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association