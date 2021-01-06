KT cloud gaming service launches on Hangame portal - Mobile World Live

KT introduced its GameBox cloud gaming service on Hangame, the country’s largest online gaming portal which is run by NHN Entertainment, as part of moves to introduce new business models.

In a statement, the operator said it is collaborating with NHN Entertainment to expand the gaming market in the country.

NHN Entertaiment was formed in 2000 by Naver and Hangame Communications,

Park Hyun-jin, head of KT’s Customer Strategy Division, said it worked closely with Hangame and strove to “inspire and provide a differentiated experience to our customers”.

Users can create an ID on the Hangame portal, which gives them access to the service via mobile, PC and IPTV.

The GameBox streaming platform launched in August 2020, with a monthly subscription of KRW9,900 ($9.12).

GameBox was first available on PCs: KT said it redesigned the user interface to improve the experience on smartphones.