 KT cloud gaming service launches on Hangame portal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KT cloud gaming service launches on Hangame portal

06 JAN 2021

KT introduced its GameBox cloud gaming service on Hangame, the country’s largest online gaming portal which is run by NHN Entertainment, as part of moves to introduce new business models.

In a statement, the operator said it is collaborating with NHN Entertainment to expand the gaming market in the country.

NHN Entertaiment was formed in 2000 by Naver and Hangame Communications,

Park Hyun-jin, head of KT’s Customer Strategy Division, said it worked closely with Hangame and strove to “inspire and provide a differentiated experience to our customers”.

Users can create an ID on the Hangame portal, which gives them access to the service via mobile, PC and IPTV.

The GameBox streaming platform launched in August 2020, with a monthly subscription of KRW9,900 ($9.12).

GameBox was first available on PCs: KT said it redesigned the user interface to improve the experience on smartphones.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Korea operators push for lower spectrum price

KT results hit by slump in handset sales

KT readies SME 5G test beds
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association