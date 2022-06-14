 Globe creates holding company for ad, data units - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Globe creates holding company for ad, data units

14 JUN 2022

Philippines-based Globe Telecom consolidated its portfolio of digital advertising and data businesses under a newly-created holding company led by its CSO Nikko Acosta, as it seeks an operational boost.

AdSpark Holdings, part of Globe Telecom’s corporate venture subsidiary 917Ventures, comprises digital advertising agency AdSpark, multi-channel messaging platform M360, AI-powered merchant dashboard provider Inquiro and advertising technology start-up Deep Sea.

In a statement, Globe Telecom president and CEO Ernest Cu explained its assets and capabilities in data, advertising and customer relationship management for B2B sit in various parts of the group, where customer services are developed independently.

Cu added it had become imperative to “increase operational efficiencies, build compelling solutions on data and advertising tech, and innovate at a macro level to maximise opportunities”.

Acosta will serve as CEO of AdSpark Holdings and retains his group CSO position.

Globe Telecom’s non-telecoms revenue in Q1 grew 252 per cent year-on-year to PHP791 million ($14.9 million), with AdSpark’s sales tripling.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

